Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 754 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,215. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

