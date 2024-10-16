Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

