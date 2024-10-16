Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 25,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,490. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

