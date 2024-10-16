KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 3,475,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,317,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 11.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

