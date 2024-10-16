KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 96514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

KBR Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in KBR by 29.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

