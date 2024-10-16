KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells $2,183,500.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KB Home Trading Up 2.3 %

KBH stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

