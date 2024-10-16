KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells $2,183,500.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KB Home Trading Up 2.3 %

KBH stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

