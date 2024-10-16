Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.27 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Kava has a market cap of $408.68 million and $44.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00040738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

