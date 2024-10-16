Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 3,559 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

