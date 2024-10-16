Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $276,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

