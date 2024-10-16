Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $1.60 Million in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás makes up about 0.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.