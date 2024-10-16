Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Increases Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,307 shares during the period. HashiCorp accounts for about 3.1% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned approximately 0.19% of HashiCorp worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,436,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $465,969.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,972.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

