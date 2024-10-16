Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $485,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,493,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 990.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $485.99 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.55 and a 1 year high of $552.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.57.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

