Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $355,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

