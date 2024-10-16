Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

