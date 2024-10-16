Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Post were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Creative Planning grew its stake in Post by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

