Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 2,249 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.