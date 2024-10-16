Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 690.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 217,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $22,913,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

