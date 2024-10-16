KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 8,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,105. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 7th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

