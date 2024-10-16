Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 562,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kaixin Price Performance
NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,591. Kaixin has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About Kaixin
