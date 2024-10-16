Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 562,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kaixin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,591. Kaixin has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Kaixin alerts:

About Kaixin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.