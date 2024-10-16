JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Holdings Trimmed by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $867.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

