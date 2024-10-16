JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.