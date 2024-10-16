JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 284,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145,693 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

