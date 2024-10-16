JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $79.12.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

