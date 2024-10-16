Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,639,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.97. 49,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $273.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

