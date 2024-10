Jonathan Callaghan Buys 727,561 Shares of Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Callaghan purchased 727,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$303,392.94 ($203,619.42).

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.

Cromwell Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cromwell Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.27%.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

