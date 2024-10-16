Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,089.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
