Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,089.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

