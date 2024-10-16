JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,353,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 2,894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $13.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

