JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 62,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $634,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

