Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,968.70 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.91 or 0.99996060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00064311 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

