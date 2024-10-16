Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

