Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

