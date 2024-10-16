Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALBFree Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 23.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 182.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $172.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

