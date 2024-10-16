Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

