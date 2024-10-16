Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 10.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

