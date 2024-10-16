Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADP opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.
In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
