Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

