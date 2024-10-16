Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.82 and a 200 day moving average of $653.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

