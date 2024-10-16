Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

