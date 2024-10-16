Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 417,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,898. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.84). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 350.18% and a negative return on equity of 412.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

