J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

JBHT traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

