ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $9.91. ITV shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 4,830 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

ITV Stock Down 0.6 %

ITV Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

