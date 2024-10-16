iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises 2.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 94,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

