iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 1457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAI. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

