iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

