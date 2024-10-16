iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.56 and last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 66084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
