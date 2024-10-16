iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Raised by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.