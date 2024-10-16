iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,841. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

