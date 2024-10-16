iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Increased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.37. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

