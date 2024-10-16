iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $132.82, with a volume of 65324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

