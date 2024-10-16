iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

